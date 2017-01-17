Street Style Shoes at Milan Men’s Fashion Week

If there’s one takeaway from observing the street style at Milan Men’s Fashion Week, it’s that the Gucci loafer is here to stay.
Just when we thought perhaps the cult-favorite shoe’s time was up, pair after pair paraded down the streets of Milan outside the Salvatore Ferragamo, Giorgio Armani and Antonio Marras runway shows.
During the past few fashion weeks, the brand’s fur-lined loafers have been the unrivaled favorite. This time, we saw different versions including a pair with a Union Jack flag splashed across the top, a buckled boot style and unfussy black pairs.
Prada also posted a strong showing, particularly its platform derby shoes with jute cord and rubber midsoles that we also spotted at the Pitti Uomo show in Florence last week.
Sneakers by Nike, Jordan Brand and Adidas were also favorites, including Adidas’ new Yeezy Boost look-a-like, the Tubular Shadow.
Click through the gallery to see more street style from Milan Men’s Fashion Week.
