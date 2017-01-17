Street Style Shoes at Milan Men’s Fashion Week

Prada platform derby shoes outside the Salvatore Ferragamo show.
Jason Jean

If there’s one takeaway from observing the street style at Milan Men’s Fashion Week, it’s that the Gucci loafer is here to stay.

Just when we thought perhaps the cult-favorite shoe’s time was up, pair after pair paraded down the streets of Milan outside the Salvatore Ferragamo, Giorgio Armani and Antonio Marras runway shows.

During the past few fashion weeks, the brand’s fur-lined loafers have been the unrivaled favorite. This time, we saw different versions including a pair with a Union Jack flag splashed across the top, a buckled boot style and unfussy black pairs.

Street Style Shoes Milan Men's Fashion WeekGucci loafers outside the Antonia Marras show. Jason Jean
Street Style Shoes Milan Men's Fashion WeekGucci loafers on the streets of Milan Men’s Fashion Week. Jason Jean
Street Style Shoes Milan Men's Fashion WeekGucci buckled and lace-up boots outside the Antonio Marras show. Jason Jean

Prada also posted a strong showing, particularly its platform derby shoes with jute cord and rubber midsoles that we also spotted at the Pitti Uomo show in Florence last week.

Street Style Shoes Milan Men's Fashion WeekPrada platform brogues outside the Dolce & Gabbana show. Jason Jean

Sneakers by Nike, Jordan Brand and Adidas were also favorites, including Adidas’ new Yeezy Boost look-a-like, the Tubular Shadow.

Street Style Shoes Milan Men's Fashion WeekAdidas Tubular Shadow sneakers on the street outside the Dolce & Gabbana show. Jason Jean
Street Style Shoes Milan Men's Fashion WeekNike sneakers outside the Armani show. Jason Jean
Street Style Shoes Milan Men's Fashion WeekAir Jordans outside the Neil Barrett sow. Jason Jean

