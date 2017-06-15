Street Style at Pitti Uomo: It’s All About Loafers

View Slideshow Salinger’s Bespoke camo loafers. Jason Jean

Lately, street style at most fashion events around the world is dominated by sneakers — you know, Gucci, Nike, Adidas, Vans, etc.

But at Pitti Uomo 92 in Florence, Italy, this week, where designers are showing their spring ’18 collections, loafers were totally dominant. Yes, dressing up is back. Our photographer captured pairs that ran the entire range of what a loafer could be, from bright colors or prints to classic styles.

Make no mistake — none of these were boring loafers. Tassels were a major trend that were seen on many pairs. Highlights included a woven pair by Moreschi, a camo pair by Salinger’s, a pair with subtle star studs by Tommy Hilfiger and a fuzzy textured pair by Florin Dobre.

Two Pitti Uomo attendees were also wearing bespoke loafers by Stretchiatella Made-to-Order, a Braga, Portugal-based company that makes custom menswear, footwear and accessories.

The takeaway? There’s something for everyone.

Click through the gallery to see more street style at Pitti Uomo.

