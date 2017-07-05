Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Street Style: Hearts, Pom-Poms, Flowers, Lace, Pearls & More

View Slideshow Schiaparelli boots Jason Jean

Leave it to street style at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week to rival the looks coming down the runways. Shoes spotted on the streets during the couture shows featured an array of embellishments that might leave you wanting to toss your boring shoes and run out to find a more scene-stealing pair.

Some of the best came courtesy of Schiaparelli, which has adorned of-the-moment pink boots (above) and sandals with its signature heart. Dolce & Gabbana’s pink flower-adorned sandals are equally sweet.

There were also fun Fendi pom-pom sandals, pink and black zebra print slingbacks by Proenza Schouler and floral print Balenciaga sock boots. The embellishments certainly didn’t stop there. Louis Vuitton LV print sneakers came splashed with fun patches, and Miu Miu heels and platforms were complete with crystal buckles.

If all of this bright color and cheeky accents are just too much for your taste, there were also plenty of tougher embellishments. There were Alaïa studded sandals, Proenza Schouler chunky platforms, Gucci pearl-studded sandals and Saint Laurent’s YSL logo pumps.

Click through the gallery to see more embellished shoes from the streets of Paris during Haute Couture Fashion Week.

