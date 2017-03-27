How Street Style Is Different in New York and Tokyo

New York and Tokyo are approximately 6,700 miles apart, requiring a roughly 14-hour plane ride to get from one to the other.
The distance between these buzzing metropolises is perhaps no more evident than when it comes to fashion, especially during fashion weeks in the respective cities, where both locals and visitors alike put on their best to attend runway shows.
In New York, designer shoes-of-the-moment are a key item in street style looks. During the fall ’17 shows, top picks included pairs by Balenciaga, Vetements, Louis Vuitton and more. In Tokyo, the emphasis seems to be more on finding a unique, often flashy, pair of shoes than a designer pair.
Street style looks in Tokyo also tend to be more theatrical, whereas in New York, it’s all about using (and maybe even starting) the season’s hottest styling tricks.
Despite the differences, both cities appreciate a shoe that will never go out of style: the sneaker. In both cities, people look to favorite brands such as Nike, Adidas, Vans and Converse.
