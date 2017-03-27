How Street Style Is Different in New York and Tokyo

Street style at New York Fashion Week (left) and Tokyo Fashion Week (right). Jason Jean, Matthew Sperzel

New York and Tokyo are approximately 6,700 miles apart, requiring a roughly 14-hour plane ride to get from one to the other.

The distance between these buzzing metropolises is perhaps no more evident than when it comes to fashion, especially during fashion weeks in the respective cities, where both locals and visitors alike put on their best to attend runway shows.

In New York, designer shoes-of-the-moment are a key item in street style looks. During the fall ’17 shows, top picks included pairs by Balenciaga, Vetements, Louis Vuitton and more. In Tokyo, the emphasis seems to be more on finding a unique, often flashy, pair of shoes than a designer pair.

Louis Vuitton. Jason Jean

Vetements boots. Jason Jean

Shoes on the street in Tokyo. Matthew Sperzel

Adidas sneakers. Matthew Sperzel

Street style looks in Tokyo also tend to be more theatrical, whereas in New York, it’s all about using (and maybe even starting) the season’s hottest styling tricks.

Shoes on the street in Tokyo. Matthew Sperzel

Altuzarra mules. Jason Jean

Despite the differences, both cities appreciate a shoe that will never go out of style: the sneaker. In both cities, people look to favorite brands such as Nike, Adidas, Vans and Converse.

Nike sneakers. Matthew Sperzel

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star high-tops. REX Shutterstock

Want more?

Street Style at New York Fashion Week: Cool Boots Reign Supreme

People at Tokyo Fashion Week Aren’t That Obsessed With Gucci Loafers