Street Style at New York Fashion Week: Cool Boots Reign Supreme

View Slideshow Louis Vuitton. Jason Jean

There’s good news to report on the street style front: people wore something other than the undying Gucci loafer.

We did spot one pair, but it had a block heel and a black-and-white pattern, making it more novel than the fur-lined pairs that have been everywhere for the past several seasons.

Gucci loafers. Jason Jean

Thanks to the snowstorm that hit New York on the first day of fashion week, boots were a popular choice. But wearing practical shoes doesn’t have to be boring. We spotted cool lug-sole and athletic pairs by Louis Vuitton, a floral style by Jeffery Campbell and Phillip Lim’s python-print style.

Louis Vuitton boots. Jason Jean

Louis Vuitton. Jason Jean

Jeffrey Campbell boots. Jason Jean

Phillip Lim boots. Jason Jean

Some boots had unique details, such as the sculptural heel on a pair of Sies Marjan boots or the reflector heel on Vetements’ boots.

Sies Marjan sculptural boots. Jason Jean

Vetements boots. Jason Jean

Click through the gallery to see more street style at New York Fashion Week.

Want More?

The Best Sneaker Con Fort Lauderdale Street Style: Air Jordan Exclusives, Yeezys and More

Street Style at New York Fashion Week: Men’s

More Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Men’s

Street Style at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris