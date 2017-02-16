Street Style at New York Fashion Week: Cool Boots Reign Supreme

Louis Vuitton.
Jason Jean

There’s good news to report on the street style front: people wore something other than the undying Gucci loafer.

We did spot one pair, but it had a block heel and a black-and-white pattern, making it more novel than the fur-lined pairs that have been everywhere for the past several seasons.

New York Fashion Week Street Style Fall 2017Gucci loafers. Jason Jean

Thanks to the snowstorm that hit New York on the first day of fashion week, boots were a popular choice. But wearing practical shoes doesn’t have to be boring. We spotted cool lug-sole and athletic pairs by Louis Vuitton, a floral style by Jeffery Campbell and Phillip Lim’s python-print style.

New York Fashion Week Street Style Fall 2017Louis Vuitton boots. Jason Jean
New York Fashion Week Street Style Fall 2017Louis Vuitton. Jason Jean
New York Fashion Week Street Style Fall 2017Jeffrey Campbell boots. Jason Jean
New York Fashion Week Street Style Fall 2017Phillip Lim boots. Jason Jean

Some boots had unique details, such as the sculptural heel on a pair of Sies Marjan boots or the reflector heel on Vetements’ boots.

New York Fashion Week Street Style Fall 2017Sies Marjan sculptural boots. Jason Jean
New York Fashion Week Street Style Fall 2017Vetements boots. Jason Jean

