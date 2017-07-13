The Street Style Shoes at New York Fashion Week Men’s Were Better Than the Ones on the Runways

View Slideshow Nike x Supreme sneakers Jason Jean

If we’re being completely honest, the shoes on the runways at New York Fashion Week Men’s haven’t been all that interesting.

There were some good, classic sneakers, but not much else. Luckily, the show outside the show has been top notch.

There were sneakers, but they were anything but boring. There were a few collabs including Supreme x Nike pairs and a Nike x Feng Chen Wang pair. There were also more classic sneakers that still had a pop, such as Magnanni’s leather pair or a pale pink Acne Studios style.

Other interesting pairs included a Puma x Alexander McQueen sandal-sneaker hybrid, rainbow woven Nike sneakers and a pair of completely clear lace-up dress shoes that were apparently found on Amazon.

Click through the gallery to see more street style at New York Fashion Week Men’s spring ’18.

