More Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Men’s

View Slideshow Gucci loafers. Donald Stahl

New York Fashion Week: Men’s has wrapped up, but we’re still taking some style inspiration from the street style captured outside the fall ’17 shows.

Sneakers, including pairs both by athletic brands and designer labels, were a popular choice. If there was any wonder whether the Adidas Superstar and Stan Smith had seen their best days, that notion was proven wrong. Our photographer spotted this group of sneaker-wearers on the street.

Fenty Puma Creepers, Adidas Superstars and Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. Donald Stahl

Aside from Adidas, Nike and Puma, we also spotted Vans, Saucony, Jordan Brand and Reebok, among others.

Saucony sneakers. Donald Stahl

Reebok and Vans sneakers. Donald Stahl

As for designer sneakers, there were pairs by Gucci, Givenchy and Y-3.

Givenchy sneakers. Donald Stahl

Gucci sneakers. Donald Stahl

As spring approaches, prints continue to be a key trend. There were embroidered floral boots, printed sneakers and a pair of paisley-print red boots.

Embroidered floral boots on the streets of New York. Donald Stahl

Printed boots on the streets of New York. Donald Stahl

Want to see more New York Fashion Week: Men’s street style? Click through the gallery below.

