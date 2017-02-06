More Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Men’s

New York Fashion Week: Men’s has wrapped up, but we’re still taking some style inspiration from the street style captured outside the fall ’17 shows.

Sneakers, including pairs both by athletic brands and designer labels, were a popular choice. If there was any wonder whether the Adidas Superstar and Stan Smith had seen their best days, that notion was proven wrong. Our photographer spotted this group of sneaker-wearers on the street.

New York Fashion Week Men's Street StyleFenty Puma Creepers, Adidas Superstars and Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. Donald Stahl

Aside from Adidas, Nike and Puma, we also spotted Vans, Saucony, Jordan Brand and Reebok, among others.

New York Fashion Week Men's Street StyleSaucony sneakers. Donald Stahl
New York Fashion Week Men's Street StyleReebok and Vans sneakers. Donald Stahl

As for designer sneakers, there were pairs by Gucci, Givenchy and Y-3.

New York Fashion Week Men's Street StyleGivenchy sneakers. Donald Stahl
New York Fashion Week Men's Street StyleGucci sneakers. Donald Stahl

As spring approaches, prints continue to be a key trend. There were embroidered floral boots, printed sneakers and a pair of paisley-print red boots.

New York Fashion Week Men's Street StyleEmbroidered floral boots on the streets of New York. Donald Stahl
New York Fashion Week Men's Street StylePrinted boots on the streets of New York. Donald Stahl

