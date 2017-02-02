Street Style at New York Fashion Week: Men’s

Adidas sneakers outside the Patrik Ervell runway show.
As New York Fashion Week: Men’s wraps up, Footwear News is taking a look at some of the best shoes spotted on the streets outside the fall ’17 shows and presentations.

Sneakers were a top choice, but these styles were anything but simple. We spotted a studded Valentino pair, cool Nike high-tops and black-and-white pairs by Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen. One person even wore one black Nike sneaker on one foot and a white Nike sneaker on the other.

Street Style New York Fashion Week MensValentino studded sneakers. Jason Jean
Street Style New York Fashion Week MensNike high-tops. Jason Jean
Street Style New York Fashion Week MensAlexander McQueen platform sneakers. Jason Jean
Street Style New York Fashion Week MensNike sneakers. Jason Jean

Dr. Martens boots also made a strong showing, including the brand’s classic boots as well as a punchy colorblock pair.

Street Style New York Fashion Week MensDr. Martens boots. Jason Jean
Street Style New York Fashion Week MensDr. Martens colorblock boots. Jason Jean

In addition to McQueen and Balenciaga, there were also designer pairs by Gucci, Joshua Sanders, Y-3 and Rick Owens.

Street Style New York Fashion Week MensGucci loafers. Jason Jean
Street Style New York Fashion Week MensY-3 sneakers. Jason Jean
Street Style New York Fashion Week MensRick Owens sneakers. Jason Jean

Click through the gallery to see more street style at New York Fashion Week: Men’s fall ’17.

