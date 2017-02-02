View Slideshow Adidas sneakers outside the Patrik Ervell runway show. Jason Jean

As New York Fashion Week: Men’s wraps up, Footwear News is taking a look at some of the best shoes spotted on the streets outside the fall ’17 shows and presentations.

Sneakers were a top choice, but these styles were anything but simple. We spotted a studded Valentino pair, cool Nike high-tops and black-and-white pairs by Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen. One person even wore one black Nike sneaker on one foot and a white Nike sneaker on the other.

Valentino studded sneakers. Jason Jean

Nike high-tops. Jason Jean

Alexander McQueen platform sneakers. Jason Jean

Nike sneakers. Jason Jean

Dr. Martens boots also made a strong showing, including the brand’s classic boots as well as a punchy colorblock pair.

Dr. Martens boots. Jason Jean

Dr. Martens colorblock boots. Jason Jean

In addition to McQueen and Balenciaga, there were also designer pairs by Gucci, Joshua Sanders, Y-3 and Rick Owens.

Gucci loafers. Jason Jean

Y-3 sneakers. Jason Jean

Rick Owens sneakers. Jason Jean

Click through the gallery to see more street style at New York Fashion Week: Men’s fall ’17.

Want more?

Todd Snyder Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear at New York Men’s Fashion Week

Boss Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear at New York Men’s Fashion Week

Raun Larose Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear at New York Men’s Fashion Week

Nautica Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear at New York Men’s Fashion Week