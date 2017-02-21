Street Style at London Fashion Week Fall 2017

View Slideshow Shoes on the streets of London. Kuba Dabrowski

With London Fashion Week wrapped and Milan Fashion Week kicking off tomorrow, we’re taking a look at some of the best street style spotted during the LFW fall ’17 shows.

London’s generally mild weather — especially compared to the snowstorm that hit New York the first day of fashion week there — allowed for a range of shoe styles including sneakers, boots and even pool slides.

White sneakers. Kuba Dabrowski

Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. Kuba Dabrowski

Balenciaga boots. Kuba Dabrowski

Adidas slides. Kuba Dabrowski

London’s typical grungy style came through in the form of Converse or Vans sneakers, Dr. Marten’s and patent boots.

Vans sneakers. Kuba Dabrowski

Dr. Marten’s boots. Kuba Dabrowski

Patent boots. Kuba Dabrowski

