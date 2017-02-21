Street Style at London Fashion Week Fall 2017

By / 1 hour ago
London Fashion Week Street Style Fall View Slideshow
Shoes on the streets of London.
Kuba Dabrowski

With London Fashion Week wrapped and Milan Fashion Week kicking off tomorrow, we’re taking a look at some of the best street style spotted during the LFW fall ’17 shows.

London’s generally mild weather — especially compared to the snowstorm that hit New York the first day of fashion week there — allowed for a range of shoe styles including sneakers, boots and even pool slides.

Related
Top Shoe Collaborations at London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week Street Style Fall 2017White sneakers. Kuba Dabrowski
London Fashion Week Street Style Fall 2017Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. Kuba Dabrowski
London Fashion Week Street Style Fall 2017Balenciaga boots. Kuba Dabrowski
London Fashion Week Street Style Fall 2017Adidas slides. Kuba Dabrowski

London’s typical grungy style came through in the form of Converse or Vans sneakers, Dr. Marten’s and patent boots.

London Fashion Week Street Style Fall 2017Vans sneakers. Kuba Dabrowski
London Fashion Week Street Style Fall 2017Dr. Marten’s boots. Kuba Dabrowski
London Fashion Week Street Style Fall 2017Patent boots. Kuba Dabrowski

Click through the gallery to see more street style from London Fashion Week.

View Slideshow

Want more?

The Craziest Shoes From London Fashion Week Fall 2017

‘More Glitter Less Twitter’ and More Political Statements at London Fashion Week

Street Style at New York Fashion Week: Cool Boots Reign Supreme

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s