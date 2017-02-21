Street Style at London Fashion Week Fall 2017

With London Fashion Week wrapped and Milan Fashion Week kicking off tomorrow, we’re taking a look at some of the best street style spotted during the LFW fall ’17 shows.
London’s generally mild weather — especially compared to the snowstorm that hit New York the first day of fashion week there — allowed for a range of shoe styles including sneakers, boots and even pool slides.
London’s typical grungy style came through in the form of Converse or Vans sneakers, Dr. Marten’s and patent boots.
Click through the gallery to see more street style from London Fashion Week.
Want more?
The Craziest Shoes From London Fashion Week Fall 2017
‘More Glitter Less Twitter’ and More Political Statements at London Fashion Week
Street Style at New York Fashion Week: Cool Boots Reign Supreme