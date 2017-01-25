Street Style at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris

By / 1 hour ago
Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Street View Slideshow
Dior shoes in Paris.
Vanni Bassetti

Although the haute couture fashion shows in Paris show off designers’ most intricate, formal creations, don’t be fooled: Sneakers are still acceptable when it comes to street style.

Our photographer captured kicks by Converse, Nike, Vans, Puma and more on the streets of Paris, proving that anything goes when it comes to street style.

Related
The Cocktail Espadrille Is Officially a Thing, Says Giambattista Valli

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Street StyleNike sneakers. Vanni Bassetti
Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Street StylePuma sneakers. Vanni Bassetti
Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Street StyleConverse x Comme des Garcons sneakers in Paris. Vanni Bassetti

Still, there were plenty of designer shoes on display, including pairs by Dior, Gucci, Dries Van Noten and Christian Louboutin.

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Street StyleDries Van Noten pumps. Vanni Bassetti
Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Street StyleGucci fur loafers. Vanni Bassetti
Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Street StyleLouis Vuitton shoes on the streets of Paris. Vanni Bassetti

The couture shows wrap up on Thursday, but come February, designers will show their fall ’17 women’s collections in New York, London, Milan and Paris.

Click through the gallery to see more street style from Paris.

View Slideshow

Want more?

The Celebrities on the Front Row at Paris Haute Couture Week

Street Style at Paris Men’s Fashion Week

Street Style at Milan Men’s Fashion Week

The Best Men’s Street Style Shoes at Pitti Uomo in Florence

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s