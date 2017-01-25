Street Style at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris

View Slideshow Dior shoes in Paris. Vanni Bassetti

Although the haute couture fashion shows in Paris show off designers’ most intricate, formal creations, don’t be fooled: Sneakers are still acceptable when it comes to street style.

Our photographer captured kicks by Converse, Nike, Vans, Puma and more on the streets of Paris, proving that anything goes when it comes to street style.

Nike sneakers. Vanni Bassetti

Puma sneakers. Vanni Bassetti

Converse x Comme des Garcons sneakers in Paris. Vanni Bassetti

Still, there were plenty of designer shoes on display, including pairs by Dior, Gucci, Dries Van Noten and Christian Louboutin.

Dries Van Noten pumps. Vanni Bassetti

Gucci fur loafers. Vanni Bassetti

Louis Vuitton shoes on the streets of Paris. Vanni Bassetti

The couture shows wrap up on Thursday, but come February, designers will show their fall ’17 women’s collections in New York, London, Milan and Paris.

