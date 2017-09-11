Artistic Shoes Were Street Style Favorites for NYFW Spring ’18 Shows

View Slideshow An attendee wears orante Dolce & Gabbana heels. Jason Jean

The kickoff (pun intended) to fashion month has commenced with New York Fashion Week where many major shoe trends are still underway. A blitz of style influencers, from editors to bloggers to fashionistas and more, hit the city’s streets in impeccable footwear, showing that trends like denim boots, socks with sandals and pink shoes are all still hot. Art-inspired shoes also made a lasting statement among the street style stars, with designs from the likes of Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci leading the pack.

Dolce & Gabbana’s jewel embellished sandals which were spotted on a guest feature ornate detailing reminiscent of Rococo art. The colorful print — in bold red, blue, yellow and green — was inspired by the majolicas, or painted pottery, from the town of Caltagirone in Sicily. One attendee wore metallic blue Gucci heels with spikes dotted around the entire shoe. The gold pointy studs are both edgy and artsy, while the shoe’s kitten heel is right on trend with the season’s new favorite.

These spiked Gucci shoes on an attendee are like a work of art. Jason Jean

And for another guest, it was still about wearing socks with sandals though their shoe selection simultaneously hit the art-meets-feet idea. The “Bella” yellow patent leather sandals by Frances Valentine featured a jeweled geo heel that lent a distinctly creative aesthetic.

An attendee wears yellow patent shoes featuring a geometric heel by Frances Valentine. Jason Jean

See the best street style looks from New York Fashion week in the gallery.

