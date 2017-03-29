3 Things To Know About Street Style at Seoul Fashion Week

Just because fashion weeks in New York, Milan and Paris are through doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of street style inspiration still to be found. At Seoul Fashion Week, there was everything from recognizable brands and designers to customized pumps. Here, FN rounds up three things to know about street style in Seoul.
1. Sneakers can’t be boring
If you’re going to wear sneakers in Seoul, they’d better be exciting. That means lots of color and prints, courtesy of brands such as Vans, BBC Ice Cream, Vetements, Golden Goose and Adidas.
2. Your platforms should look almost unwearable
Platform shoes in Seoul are sky-high. In fact, they should look almost impossible to walk in, like this pair with a wood platform.
3. Interesting embellishments are key
A shoe isn’t complete without a little embellishment in Seoul. We spotted allover flowers, ruffles, fringe, studs and even a heel wrapped in yellow cord.
