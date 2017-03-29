3 Things To Know About Street Style at Seoul Fashion Week

View Slideshow Brown boots with yellow wrapped heel Matthew Sperzel

Just because fashion weeks in New York, Milan and Paris are through doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of street style inspiration still to be found. At Seoul Fashion Week, there was everything from recognizable brands and designers to customized pumps. Here, FN rounds up three things to know about street style in Seoul.

1. Sneakers can’t be boring

If you’re going to wear sneakers in Seoul, they’d better be exciting. That means lots of color and prints, courtesy of brands such as Vans, BBC Ice Cream, Vetements, Golden Goose and Adidas.

Adidas sneakers Matthew Sperzel

BBC Ice Cream sneakers Matthew Sperzel

Golden Goose sneakers Matthew Sperzel

2. Your platforms should look almost unwearable

Platform shoes in Seoul are sky-high. In fact, they should look almost impossible to walk in, like this pair with a wood platform.

Wood platforms Matthew Sperzel

Christian Louboutin platforms Matthew Sperzel

Demonia platforms Matthew Sperzel

3. Interesting embellishments are key

A shoe isn’t complete without a little embellishment in Seoul. We spotted allover flowers, ruffles, fringe, studs and even a heel wrapped in yellow cord.

Roman Chic ruffle slipons Matthew Sperzel

Givenchy boots Matthew Sperzel

Rockstud United sneakers Matthew Sperzel

