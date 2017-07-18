Yeezys, Fringe Boots, Dr. Martens & More of the Best Shoes at Pitchfork Music Festival

View Slideshow Yeezy Boost 350s at Pitchfork Music Festival. Matthew Sperzel

Street style at Pitchfork Music Festival was definitely different than any street style we’ve seen during fashion weeks in Milan, Paris or New York.

Gone are the designer high-fashion heels. But what festivals and fashion weeks do have in common are their attendees’ love of sneakers. At Pitchfork in Chicago, sneakers included Yeezy, Nike, Vans, Adidas, Converse and more. There was even a pair customized with drawings.

As for other styles, our photographer spotted creepers (not of the Puma variety), knee-high fringe boots, Stella McCartney platforms, Topshop sandals, Dr. Martens boots and Melissa rubber flats.

Click through the gallery below to see more from the festival.

