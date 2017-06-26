Chanel Boots, Yeezys, Alexander McQueen Sneakers & More Paris Street Style Spotted by Shoes of NYC

View Slideshow Chanel boots spotted at Paris Men's Fashion Week. @Shoesofny

For spring ’18, many designers including Dior and Valentino are embracing sporty sneaker styles.

Turns out that trend is already on the street, and @shoesofnyc spotted them during the spring ’18 shows at Paris Men’s Fashion Week. There was a bright orange and forest green Velcro pair by Marni and two styles by Y-3.

Other street style trends included brightly colored sandals by Suicoke and Stella McCartney, and eye-catching boots by Chanel and Saint Laurent. There was also a pair that may have made many in Paris do a double take: Christopher Kane’s Crocs collaboration.

