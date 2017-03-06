Street Style at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017

Christian Louboutin mules.
Jason Jean

Fashion month is wrapping up with just one more day of shows on Tuesday, including Louis Vuitton and Chanel.

Naturally, Parisians and visitors alike brought their shoe A-game for Paris Fashion Week. The best part is that we didn’t see just one shoe style or designer dominate, which was the case at Milan Fashion Week.

Of course, there was plenty of representation from French labels such as Chloé, Céline, Dior and Pierre Hardy, but that doesn’t mean that the footwear wasn’t unique. High-heel mules were a popular choice — we saw pairs by Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik and Malone Souliers.

Street Style Shoes Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017Manolo Blahnik mules. Jason Jean
Street Style Shoes Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017Malone Souliers mules. Jason Jean

While we certainly saw lots of stilettos, there were also some more practical kitten heels courtesy of Prada, Dior and Loewe.

Street Style Shoes Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017Prada kitten heels. Jason Jean
Street Style Shoes Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017Christian Dior sneakers. Jason Jean

Bright colors were also a key player on the streets of Paris. There were bright blue Miu Miu boots, Pierre Hardy’s orange, black and red block heels, Christian Louboutin’s multicolored mules and Kurt Geiger’s floral boots.

Street Style Shoes Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017Pierre Hardy block heels. Jason Jean
Street Style Shoes Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017Kurt Geiger boots. Jason Jean

