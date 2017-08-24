3 Major Street Style Trends Spotted at Oslo Fashion Week

View Slideshow Color-block leopard print booties by Won Hundred. Jason Jean

It was all about sundresses and statement shoes at Oslo Fashion Week this season. Patterned frocks and printed footwear were paired together almost as a uniform during the Norwegian shows. However, denim was not to be forgotten as a mainstay trend; frayed jeans and heels, whether pumps or booties, were a staple look. And speaking of booties — one of the summer’s key shoe trends — the silhouette was in full force among the street style stars.

Sundresses With Statement Shoes

Florals, abstract prints, lace — whatever the sundress, bring it on and complement it with a pair of statement-making shoes for the Oslo look. One attendee opted for a green floral number with FWSS x Diemme leopard print zip-up sneakers, while another donned hot-pink Adidas with her maxi style. Sunglasses added a touch of cool to both.

A green floral sundress played off of this attendee’s leopard print FWSS x Diemme shoes. Jason Jean

Frayed Denim and Heels

Denim and heels are good. Frayed denim and heels are really, really good, according to Oslo’s aesthetic. While a simple cuffed denim made appearances on attendees, a frayed hem was overwhelmingly the moved-on idea; its tattered threads created a waterfall over the likes of floral embroidered Zara booties and Jennie Ellen snakeskin pumps.

Black floral embroidered booties by Zara peek through under frayed denim. Jason Jean

Booties or Bust

This style works every season and has infiltrated the summer as a key look. From Marimekko to H&M, the bootie was in full force on the streets of Oslo in an array of colors and prints. Cobalt blue, patent red leather and, of course, white booties took the helm of footwear at Oslo Fashion Week.

White booties from H&M finished off this attendee’s minimalistic outfit. Jason Jean

See more of the best shoes from Oslo Fashion Week street style in the gallery.

