What Fashion Wears When It’s Snowing During NYFW

By / 1 hour ago
New York Fashion Week Fall 2017 View Slideshow
Fenty Puma by Rihanna boots.
REX Shutterstock

Despite the snowstorm that hit New York on Thursday, New York Fashion Week went on as if nothing happened.

Some adjusted their wardrobe choices for the blustery weather — think lace-up boots, Timberlands or even rubber boots. We also saw a pair of Fenty Puma by Rihanna flatforms and a pair of Chiara Ferragni’s glitter moon boots.

New York Fashion Week Fall 2017 Street StyleChiara Ferragni collection glitter moon boots. REX Shutterstock
New York Fashion Week Fall 2017 Street StyleTimberland boots. REX Shutterstock
New York Fashion Week Fall 2017 Street StyleLeandra Medine wearing rubber boots. REX Shutterstock

There were a few who felt they could not sacrifice their heels despite the slippery, slushy streets.

New York Fashion Week Fall 2017 Street StylePlatform boots. REX Shutterstock
New York Fashion Week Fall 2017 Street StyleVelvet ankle boots. REX Shutterstock
New York Fashion Week Fall 2017 Street StylePlatform boots. REX Shutterstock

Although sneakers are not exactly the warmest choice in footwear, some still opted for their go-to pairs by Adidas or Converse.

New York Fashion Week Fall 2017 Street StyleWhite sneakers. REX Shutterstock
New York Fashion Week Fall 2017 Street StyleConverse Chuck Taylor All Star high-tops. REX Shutterstock

As the snow melts, we’re sure to see more showy, strappy styles as New York Fashion Week continues.

Click through the gallery to see more shoes at NYFW during the snowstorm.

View Slideshow

