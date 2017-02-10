What Fashion Wears When It’s Snowing During NYFW

View Slideshow Fenty Puma by Rihanna boots. REX Shutterstock

Despite the snowstorm that hit New York on Thursday, New York Fashion Week went on as if nothing happened.

Some adjusted their wardrobe choices for the blustery weather — think lace-up boots, Timberlands or even rubber boots. We also saw a pair of Fenty Puma by Rihanna flatforms and a pair of Chiara Ferragni’s glitter moon boots.

Chiara Ferragni collection glitter moon boots. REX Shutterstock

Timberland boots. REX Shutterstock

Leandra Medine wearing rubber boots. REX Shutterstock

There were a few who felt they could not sacrifice their heels despite the slippery, slushy streets.

Platform boots. REX Shutterstock

Velvet ankle boots. REX Shutterstock

Platform boots. REX Shutterstock

Although sneakers are not exactly the warmest choice in footwear, some still opted for their go-to pairs by Adidas or Converse.

White sneakers. REX Shutterstock

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star high-tops. REX Shutterstock

As the snow melts, we’re sure to see more showy, strappy styles as New York Fashion Week continues.

