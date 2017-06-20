Non-Traditional Loafers Were All Over the Streets of Milan Men’s Fashion Week

View Slideshow Orietta Marangoni loafers spotted at Milan Men's Fashion Week. Jason Jean

If you went to Milan Men’s Fashion Week and didn’t wear loafers, did you really go at all?

That seems to be the question after observing the street style there during the spring ’18 shows. But make no mistake, these were not boring loafers. These came with embellishments that would have been unthinkable for a classic men’s loafer in the past.

One pair by Orietta Marangoni came topped with fur accents, while a patent pair by Joshua Sanders was dotted with roses and the words “Tainted Love.” There was an espadrille-meets-loafer style and plenty of fringe or tassels.

There were a few classic pairs for those who might look for a wardrobe staple — Santoni was a favorite in Milan. There were also a few pairs of luxe slippers — a cousin of the loafer, if you will — that were hard to miss. We spotted pairs by Dolce & Gabbana that are worth a look. There were, of course, a few pairs of sneakers that also featured similar embellishments. D&G had pairs with studs and scribbles, a pineapple printed pair and a blue and white printed pair. Santoni also makes a print sneaker, while Missoni’s were done in woven materials.

