The Street Style at Australia Fashion Week Rivals New York, Paris and Milan

View Slideshow Nicholas Kirkwood platforms at Australia Fashion Week. Jason Jean

Move over, New York, Paris and Milan: there’s another fashion week city that has some serious style to boast.

At Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, attendees showed off pretty impressive shoe style on the streets outside the shows. Many current trends were represented, including the craze for mules and slides. Our photographer captured styles by No. 21, Altuzarra, Attico, Balenciaga, Manolo Blahnik and H&M.

In Sydney, wearing basic pumps is not an option. We spotted a Dolce & Gabbana pair with 3D floral detailing and a Christian Louboutin pair with a fire motif. There were also plenty of fitted booties, including a clear pair by Boo Hoo, a patent style by Senso and a peep-toe version by Billini.

Aside from the street style, there was a pretty impressive lineup of buzz-worthy designers putting on shows there. Dion Lee, Cynthia Rowley, Seafolly, Tome and Bec & Bridge all showed their collections. Australia Fashion Week runs through May 19.

Our takeaway? Sydney is a major street style contender.

Click through the gallery to see more cool street style at Australia Fashion Week.

Want more?

Street-Style Photographer Suzanne Middlemass Shares the Secrets of Her New Shoe-Focused Book

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are Really Into These Streetwear Brands

Gigi Hadid Made the New York Streets Her Runway in This Outfit

3 Things To Know About Street Style at Seoul Fashion Week