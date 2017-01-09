London Men’s Fashion Week Street Style: It’s All About the Shock Factor

London is known for its eclectic fashion, and the streets of fall ’17 Men’s Fashion Week were no exception.
One trend Londoners seem to have mastered: layering unique socks and hosiery with their heels, sneakers and boots.
Although it’s the middle of winter, that doesn’t seem to stop Londoners from continuing to wear shoes in bright hues.
As expected at any fashion week, there were also standout pairs of sneakers including ones by Gucci, Y-3, Valentino and Alexander McQueen.
Textures and prints were also a major street style trend. We spotted J.W. Anderson’s frilled ankle boots, Henry Holland mix-print platforms, Max Verre fur-trim sandals and Zenon shearling lace-up flats.
Click through the gallery to see more cool shoe looks from London Men’s Fashion Week.
