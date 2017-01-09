London Men’s Fashion Week Street Style: It’s All About the Shock Factor

View Slideshow J.W. Anderson frilly suede shoes outside the Lou Dalton show. Tanya Houghton

London is known for its eclectic fashion, and the streets of fall ’17 Men’s Fashion Week were no exception.

One trend Londoners seem to have mastered: layering unique socks and hosiery with their heels, sneakers and boots.

Manolo Blahnik pumps and Rihanna x Stance feather-trimmed socks. Tanya Houghton

River Island rose gold metallic boots paired with striped socks and fishnets outside the Lou Dalton show. Tanya Houghton

Fenty Puma by Rihanna velvet Creepers outside the E. Tautz show. Tanya Houghton

Although it’s the middle of winter, that doesn’t seem to stop Londoners from continuing to wear shoes in bright hues.

Max Verre orange fur-trim sandals. Tanya Houghton

Louis Vuitton button Mary-Jane pumps outside the Oliver Spencer show. Tanya Houghton

As expected at any fashion week, there were also standout pairs of sneakers including ones by Gucci, Y-3, Valentino and Alexander McQueen.

Gucci sneakers. Tanya Houghton

Y-3 sneaker-boots. Tanya Houghton

Valentino sneakers. Tanya Houghton

Alexander McQueen high-top sneakers outside the Lou Dalton show. Tanya Houghton

Textures and prints were also a major street style trend. We spotted J.W. Anderson’s frilled ankle boots, Henry Holland mix-print platforms, Max Verre fur-trim sandals and Zenon shearling lace-up flats.

Max Verre fur-trim shoes. Tanya Houghton

Henry Holland mixed-print platforms. Tanya Houghton

Zenon shearling lace-up flats. Tanya Houghton

Click through the gallery to see more cool shoe looks from London Men’s Fashion Week.

