2017 Street Style Shoes: The Year of the Mule and Standout Heels

View Slideshow Eduard Both booties featuring a rounded heel. Jason Jean

When it came to the best shoe looks over the course of 2017, a few styles reigned supreme. Mules, for one, were a favorite from fashion week to fashion week, whether in a flat or a heel. Unique heels also made their mark, with architectural shapes and standout designs popping up on the streets consistently.

Jennie Ellen Mules at Stockholm Fashion Week. Jason Jean

Heeled mules with denim were a recurring theme across several looks. At Stockholm Fashion Week, floral printed Jennie Ellen mules gave an elevated look to one attendee’s frayed jeans. Meanwhile, at Paris Fashion Week, another attendee chose leopard print Christian Louboutin mules for her ensemble.

Christian Louboutin mules. Jason Jean

Not to be outdone, however, were footwear featuring unique foundations. Rounded heels were especially prominent, while embellished styles also made appearances.

Max Mara shoes featuring a unique heel. Jason Jean

At Paris Fashion Week, Eduard Both’s white bootie that one attendee chose featured a gold circular heel, while another guest opted for Prada flats featuring a jeweled heel. Over in Milan, a white cylindrical heel finished off black sandals by Max Mara.

Prada flats with a jewel-embellished heel. Jason Jean

Besides the myriad mules and intricate heels, sneakers also continued to be popular throughout the year. The undisputed favorites were anything coming out of the Nike and Off-White collaboration, including the Off-White x Nike VaporMax as seen at Sneaker Con NYC this month.

Off-White x Nike VaporMax sneakers at Sneaker Con NYC Dec. 16. Jason Jean

See more of the best shoe looks of the year by clicking through the gallery.

