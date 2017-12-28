2017 Street Style Shoes: The Year of the Mule and Standout Heels

When it came to the best shoe looks over the course of 2017, a few styles reigned supreme. Mules, for one, were a favorite from fashion week to fashion week, whether in a flat or a heel. Unique heels also made their mark, with architectural shapes and standout designs popping up on the streets consistently.
Heeled mules with denim were a recurring theme across several looks. At Stockholm Fashion Week, floral printed Jennie Ellen mules gave an elevated look to one attendee’s frayed jeans. Meanwhile, at Paris Fashion Week, another attendee chose leopard print Christian Louboutin mules for her ensemble.
Not to be outdone, however, were footwear featuring unique foundations. Rounded heels were especially prominent, while embellished styles also made appearances.
At Paris Fashion Week, Eduard Both’s white bootie that one attendee chose featured a gold circular heel, while another guest opted for Prada flats featuring a jeweled heel. Over in Milan, a white cylindrical heel finished off black sandals by Max Mara.
Besides the myriad mules and intricate heels, sneakers also continued to be popular throughout the year. The undisputed favorites were anything coming out of the Nike and Off-White collaboration, including the Off-White x Nike VaporMax as seen at Sneaker Con NYC this month.
See more of the best shoe looks of the year by clicking through the gallery.
Want more?
11 Stylish New York Commuters Weigh In on Their Wear-to-Work Style
The Best Street Style of 2017 Was All About Big Pants and Peek-A-Boo Shoes
Best Street Style at Art Basel Miami: Virgil Abloh & More Celebs