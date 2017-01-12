The Best Men’s Street Style Shoes at Pitti Uomo in Florence

View Slideshow Sneaker-moccasin hybrids made by Randy the Cobbler. Jason Jean

On a visit to Italy, one thing you can expect is beautiful shoes. At the Pitti Uomo trade show in Florence this week, not only was there notable footwear on display inside the show, but also outside on the streets.

Based on the past few seasons, one might be inclined to believe that attendees of the show were likely wearing their trusty Gucci fur loafers yet again, but we only spotted one pair.

In Florence, there seems to be a love for classic men’s shoe styles with a twist. Take these Santoni monk-strap shoes, for example. The two-tone, dyed effect elevates the shoes for a novel look. The same goes for Prada’s derby shoes that get a modern treatment with its platform sole.

Santoni monk-strap shoes. Jason Jean

Prada platform derby shoes. Jason Jean

As for sneakers, we certainly didn’t see any of the typical Nike or Adidas styles often spotted during New York or Paris fashion weeks. There were luxe leather pairs by Barleycorn and Damir Doma and bolder styles by Golden Goose, Premiata and Springa.

Barleycorn white leather sneakers. Jason Jean

Springa mixed-material high-top sneakers. Jason Jean

Golden Goose high-tops. Jason Jean

The coolest pair of all might have been one man’s sneaker-moccasin hybrid created by Arizona-based sneaker customizer Randy the Cobbler, who showed some of his designs last week at the Agenda show in Long Beach, Calif. His one-of-a-kind creation features a suede moccasin upper combined with the midsole of a Nike Air Huarache — one shoe you definitely won’t be able to find inside the show.

Shoes custom made by Randy the Cobbler. Jason Jean

Sneaker-moccasin hybrids made by Randy the Cobbler. Jason Jean

