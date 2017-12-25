The Best Street Style of 2017 Was All About Big Pants and Peek-A-Boo Shoes

View Slideshow DJ Fabienne Hebrard wears oversized palazzao pants with metallic sneakers. London Fashion Week Men's, January 2017. Rex Shutterstock

Face it. As much as the industry has its collective groans at the thought of prepping for, schlepping through and recapping fashion month twice a year, street style still delivers the magic that adds a festive spirit to the air. From the concerted effort to look — ironically or not — effortless, to the Pinterest-worthy outfits waiting around every bend, fashion week is not complete without the catwalk held outdoors.

A flowing orange maxi dress popped against this attendee’s black booties. Rex Shutterstock

This year the looks were as flawless as one would expect among the congregation of the world’s chicest, who showed off a few key trends from city to city. White shoes were top of mind for virtually every style influencer (and celebrity) around — booties were a particular favorite.

White H&M boots finished the look for this attendee at Oslo Fashion Week, August 2017. Jason Jean

Monochrome was a must on the list of wardrobe staples; specifically, all red was an all-around winner whether in a sandals with sweats get-up or a sheer dress with Prada feather-trim satin platforms like Giovanna Battaglia’s idea.

Lady in Red: Giovanna Battaglia wears Prada platform sandals. Rex Shutterstock

Canadian tuxedos with heels had — and are still having as evidenced by one of Cardi B and Steve Madden’s recent holiday campaign images — a moment. Statement booties especially worked to liven up the casual aesthetic. Take fashion blogger Erika Boldrin who opted for floral-print Balenciaga knife boots and created an asymmetrical shape with her jacket to modernize her denim-on-denim at London Fashion Week in September.

Erika Boldrin sports a Canadian tuxedo with Balenciaga knife boots. Rex Shutterstock

Amid the clicks and clacks of booties and platforms, however, there was one footwear trend that heavily resurfaced from season to season: peek-a-boo shoes hidden by floor-grazing hemlines. Thus, the star aesthetic for shoes this season was actually when they were only slightly visible, peeking under a pair of voluminous palazzo pants or statement maxi dresses.

Shiona Turini in Dries Van Noten. Rex Shutterstock

Indeed, while the clothes got bigger the shoes took a backseat. It made the subtlety of their peek-a-boo appearance all the more important for a fully polished look.

