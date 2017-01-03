Aspen Street Style: Where Fashion Meets Sensibility

By / 3 hours ago
Here Are the Boots Being Worn View Slideshow
Boots on the streets of Aspen.
Seth Beckton

Skiing over the holidays is a tradition for many, especially those in the Colorado mountain town of Aspen.

When they’re not on the slopes, tourists and locals alike break out their best boots when they’re milling about in the resort town. But there’s a lofty shoe goal to accomplish: Look stylish while also staying warm.

Many favor trusted outdoor brands such as Sorel and Timberland for their cold-weather footwear. We spotted women in several Sorel styles including snow boots and leather wedges, and another visitor in Timberland’s olive “Autumn Leaf” limited-release boots.

Aspen Street Style BootsSorel “Tofino” boots. Seth Beckton
Aspen Street Style BootsSorel “Joan of Arctic” boots. Seth Beckton
Aspen Street Style BootsTimberland’s olive “Autumn Leaf” boot. Seth Beckton

For those who love a bit of luxury, take inspiration from these furry boots that are a total outfit-maker, a pair of bright white Moon Boots or Moncler’s patent lace-up boots.

Aspen Street Style BootsFurry boots on the streets of Aspen. Seth Beckton
Aspen Street Style BootsFur boots in Aspen. Seth Beckton
Aspen Street Style BootsMoon Boots in Aspen. Seth Beckton
Aspen Street Style BootsMoncler boots. Seth Beckton

While they have been around for a while, Ugg’s classic boots continue to be a favorite for cold temperatures.

Aspen Street Style BootsUgg boots. Seth Beckton

Want to see more boots on the streets of Aspen? Click through the gallery below.

View Slideshow

