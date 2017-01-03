Aspen Street Style: Where Fashion Meets Sensibility

View Slideshow Boots on the streets of Aspen. Seth Beckton

Skiing over the holidays is a tradition for many, especially those in the Colorado mountain town of Aspen.

When they’re not on the slopes, tourists and locals alike break out their best boots when they’re milling about in the resort town. But there’s a lofty shoe goal to accomplish: Look stylish while also staying warm.

Many favor trusted outdoor brands such as Sorel and Timberland for their cold-weather footwear. We spotted women in several Sorel styles including snow boots and leather wedges, and another visitor in Timberland’s olive “Autumn Leaf” limited-release boots.

Sorel “Tofino” boots. Seth Beckton

Sorel “Joan of Arctic” boots. Seth Beckton

Timberland’s olive “Autumn Leaf” boot. Seth Beckton

For those who love a bit of luxury, take inspiration from these furry boots that are a total outfit-maker, a pair of bright white Moon Boots or Moncler’s patent lace-up boots.

Furry boots on the streets of Aspen. Seth Beckton

Fur boots in Aspen. Seth Beckton

Moon Boots in Aspen. Seth Beckton

Moncler boots. Seth Beckton

While they have been around for a while, Ugg’s classic boots continue to be a favorite for cold temperatures.

Ugg boots. Seth Beckton

Want to see more boots on the streets of Aspen? Click through the gallery below.

Want more?

Sneaker Con Charlotte Street Style: Nikes, Jordan Brands, Yeezys and More

Angelina Jolie and Daughter Vivienne Step Out in Sorel Boots in Colorado

A Look Back at Ugg Boots From the ’90s