Naomi, Cindy & All of the Big ’90s Supermodels Closed the Versace Spring ’18 Runway

View Slideshow Supermodels on the Versace spring 2018 runway at Milan Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

In true Versace fashion, the legendary Italian label’s spring 2018 presentation left onlookers in awe and adoration — and not just because of the collection itself.

Though remarkable with ornate yet eclectic prints and patterns, dramatic shapes and gorgeous shoes, the collection was not entirely as notable as the women modeling it. The show opened today with a “who’s who” of current and former top models.

(L-R) Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen on the Versace spring 2018 runway. Rex Shutterstock

Kaia Gerber donned a leopard-print jacket-and-trouser combo matching heels with a seashell accent. Though this is Gerber’s first fashion week season, the young model has been working with Versace since age ten and is at the top of most designers’ radars.

Gerber was followed by Gigi Hadid in a black, sleeveless mini dress with decorative print at the shoulder at hem and sleek thigh-high boots. Her sister Bella Hadid strutted down the runway soon after, wearing a skater-shape dress with many clashing patterns paired under a denim jacket and finished with embellished black ankle boots.

Gigi Hadid on the Versace spring 2018 runway. Rex Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner’s outfit featured a crop top, mini skirt with a bold belt and legging under sandals. The color-matched ensemble had patterns in yellow, red and blue over a black-and-white base. Candace Swanepoel modeled intricately patterned leggings with a statement belt at the waist and denim vest. The look was finished with platform slide sandals.

Kendall Jenner on the Versace spring 2018 runway. Rex Shutterstock

Even after today’s five hottest models had flounced back up the runway, the Versace presentation was not done surprising. Instead, Versace reminded us of supermodels from generations past.

Dressed in angelic gold gowns, Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen joined Donatella Versace to close the show. That’s right, these iconic women who helped define today’s definition of “supermodel” came out of retirement to celebrate Versace’s beautiful spring 2018 collection.

The presentation may as well have been an artistic study on the notion of the supermodel — Kaia Gerber, who celebrated her sixteenth birthday just ahead of this season’s New York Fashion Week, opened the show to then be followed by progressively more experienced models of her own generation until the show culminated in an array of supermodel legends.

The collection itself paid homage to models and icons — with printed dresses reminiscent of Pop Art showcased repeated imagery of Vogue covers, Marilyn Monroe and James Dean. In one look, a print of the famed Jean Patchett Vogue cover shot by Irving Penn peeks out from under a coat.

Versace spring 2018 runway. Rex Shuttertsock

Though the collection showed many color themes, one was present throughout. In deep hues of gold, yellow and brown, this regal theme radiated excellence. Perhaps this, paired with the women chosen to model the styles, was a comment on Versace’s admiration of icons.

Click through the gallery to see more stunning looks from the spring ’18 collection.

Want more?

The Invitation to the Moschino Fashion Show Was a Black Satin Ballet Slipper

Inside Chiara Ferragni’s Plan for Global Domination

Casadei’s Popular Blade Heel Is Getting Some Chic Updates