These Are the Best Street Style Looks From Tokyo Fashion Week

View Slideshow An attendee of Amazon Fashion Week Tokyo stops and poses in Shibuya. Onnie A. Koski

Monday brought us the start of Tokyo Fashion Week, a semi-annual event that showcases the newest sartorial styles from designers all over Asia. As always, the best of the Japanese capital’s fashion week was not limited to inside the shows and the runways — as some of Japan’s biggest fashion lovers all converged to see the shows for the spring 2018 season; we captured the best in style from the Tokyo streets.

With Japan long known for its fun and contemporary street fashion, this year was no exception when it came to innovative looks. Along with studded leather and faux fur in an array of colors, bright platform sneakers and scarpin heels all featured prominently this month. Other interesting foot sightings included clog boots in a crocodile patterns, socks with flame or heart printings, and white sneakers with faux fur, leopard print and two tiny plastic bones for a Flinstones-style look.

As the start of Tokyo Fashion Week was met with drizzling, many fashionistas also incorporated colorful umbrellas into their outfits, in some cases ones that matched their shoes.

Tokyo Fashion Week will run from Oct. 16 to 21 and feature shows from both prominent and up-and-coming designers such as Yohei Ohno, Chitose Abe and Jun Takahashi.

