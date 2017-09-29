Celebrities Named Kate Seem to Love Rupert Sanderson’s Shoes

Kate Winslet Rex Shutterstock

Stars with the name Kate — or Cate — have been giving Rupert Sanderson some attention during the past few months.

Last night, Kate Winslet wore the designer’s classic velvet pump for an appearance on the “Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.” But she’s not the first one. “It was a four-Kate month — Winslet, Middleton, Moss and Beckinsale,” Sanderson told us at his spring ’18 Paris Fashion Week presentation today. “We actually have had Blanchett as well, even though she’s Cate.”

Kate Winslet wears Rupert Sanderson during an interview with Jimmy Fallon. Courtesy of NBC

The designer is banking on more celebrity hits with his new spring collection. “There are multiple stories. I can’t just tell one,” he said.

For his playful face shoe, Sanderson was inspired by a Korean fairytale depicting a mermaid’s tears being turned into pearls. He depicted this scenario on a black mesh booties.

Rupert Sanderson resort ’18 collection. Thomas Lannaccone

Other key details included feathers, frills and Sanderson’s pebble ornamentation used across a variety of styles.

The feather series evolved from a few seasons ago, when he first used a bigger version on a buckle style. This time, Sanderson used smaller feathers on sandals and monk shoes. Spanish flamenco was another inspiration, and Sanderson took cues from the frill of a dress to decorate looks.