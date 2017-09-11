Oscar de la Renta Combines Graphic Ready-to-Wear With Classic Shoes at NYFW

View Slideshow Oscar de la Renta spring 2018. Rex Shutterstock

Getting more comfortable in their roles as co-creative directors at Oscar de la Renta, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia showed their spring 2018 collection in a minimal, industrial setting. Models entered and exited the gray concrete runway via escalator. The bare backdrop left no distraction from the brightly colored and highly elegant collection.

The ready-to-wear collection showcased draped culottes, boxy blazers, shorts and mini-, mid- and floor-length dresses. Graphic prints played a huge role on the Oscar de la Renta runway; a motif of the brand’s name in a curly font showed up throughout the clothing, as well as paint splatters and exuberant heart shapes. And every single look was paired with the same shoe style: a pointed-toe stiletto.

Oscar de la Renta spring 2018. Rex Shutterstock

The ultra-feminine footwear style appeared in numerous forms, the simplest being a solid white or black shoe and the most eccentric being a completely transparent shoe as seen in the collections of fellow NYFW designers such as Alexander Wang and Prabal Gurung.

Styles in the middle of the spectrum included cleanly colored shoes with a see-through ankle strap, splatters of color over a see-through base and pumps completely embellished in sparkles. There was a theme of somewhat shiny shoes throughout — shoes that were not quite as loud as the sparkle-embellished pumps but had a slight glimmer to them.

Oscar de la Renta spring 2018. Rex Shutterstock

Oscar de la Renta also got on board with the cap toe trend that was spotted on the runways of both Tom Ford and Calvin Klein earlier this New York Fashion Week. The Oscar de la Renta cap toes were mainly on white backgrounds with caps in pink, taupe or black. There was even a style that was all see-through, save for a black cap toe.

Click through the gallery to see more styles from the runway.

Oscar de la Renta spring 2018. Rex Shutterstock

Detail of Oscar de la Renta spring 2018. Rex Shutterstock

