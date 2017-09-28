Naomi Campbell Walked for Virgil Abloh’s Off-White Runway Show in Paris

View Slideshow Off-White spring 2018 collection at Paris Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

Anyone wondering how Off-White’s Virgil Abloh would follow up his collaboration with Nike didn’t have to wait for long. His label’s show tonight in Paris featured a footwear collaboration with Jimmy Choo and a supermodel lineup young and old including runway veteran Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford’s 16-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber.

Campbell, whom, incidentally, Abloh recently gifted a range of styles from his Nike “The Ten” collab (a sweetener if ever we saw one, which included the Off-White x Nike Air Jordan 1, Air Presto, Air VaporMax and Blazer) both closed and stole the show in one fell swoop sporting the shoe collection’s standout style, a pair of strappy pumps with edgy clear plastic ruching.

Off-White spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

These may or may not have been a tongue-in-cheek reference to the protective plastic covers worn by sneaker geeks to keep their kicks box fresh.

Aside from world’s most coveted plastic bag, other collection highlights included white quilted boots modeled by Gerber with a cone shaped heel that was legitimately “made for walking,” veiled knee-high numbers and pumps with bows so large that they practically needed their own ZIP code.

Off-White spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Abloh met Choo creative director Sandra Choi when he was DJing at the label’s 20th anniversary party last year, the two started talking, and the rest is fashion history.

