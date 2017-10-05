Marimekko’s Spring ’18 Collection Symbolizes Gender and Age Equality

On the runway at Marimekko spring/summer 2018 at Paris Fashion Week. Courtesy of brand

Marimekko’s Finnish roots shone through in the label’s spring 2018 collection at Paris Fashion Week.

The brand’s signature retro prints and patterns created a colorful wonderland where shapely footwear completed the bright message. Specifically, Marimekko’s historical “Tasarita” stripe reemerged, an evenly striped pattern created by Annika Rimala, one of the brand’s original designers, in 1968 as a symbol of unisex and equality.

Stripes are seen prominently throughout the collection as 2018 marks the 50th anniversary of Marimekko’s Tasaraita (evenly striped) pattern. Courtesy of Marimekko

Seeking to create a “dialogue between prints,” archival patterns from original Marimekko designers Rimala and Maija Isola blended alongside contemporary takes from newer generation designers.

The on-model presentation at Palais de Tokyo featured an array of striped caftans and dresses alongside funky florals and abstract patterns in a crisp primary color palette. While pre-spring 2018’s Wiera pumps finished off some looks, it was two key shoe silhouettes for spring/summer 2018 that completed the collection — the design house’s “Marka” platform sneakers and “Iman” asymmetrical ballerina pumps.

Marimekko’s Spring/Summer 2018 shoe line contains Marka sneakers in solid bright colorways as well as in two prints. Courtesy of Marimekko

The “Marka” sneakers are offered in three styles including one solid blue option and two printed version. A “Unikko” poppy print designed by Maija Isola in 1964 features bright orange flowers with blue pops; Conversely, the Pitkä Ikävä (long and dreary) print was designed by Paavo Halonen as recent as 2016, and features an abstract pattern of red blotches along a blue background. A towering platform heel and velcro closure completes the shoe.

Marimekko’s Spring/Summer 2018 shoe line contains leather ballerinas in mint green, bright red and black. Courtesy of Marimekko

On the other end of the spectrum, Marimekko presented an asymmetrical leather ballerina shoe. Almost a flat, the “Iman” pump’s low wooden heel hits on the kitten heel trend, while the V-shaped cut opening plays off of the geometric shapes in the apparel. Red, mint green and a neutral black palette make the style an easy spring choice for Marimekko’s colorful collection.

