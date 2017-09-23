4 Things We Learned at Jimmy Choo’s Milan Fashion Week Presentation

View Slideshow Jimmy Choo spring 2018 Courtesy of brand

Sandra Choi wants to cut through all the fashion noise.

The Jimmy Choo creative director unveiled her spring 2018 collection today at Milan Fashion Week and she summed it up like this: “It’s all about elegance.”

Choi offered up pretty slingback slippers, cork sandals with gem-adorned buckles, pointy-toe ankle-strap sandals and simple mules. Cork, gems, glitter and ankle treatments were key throughout the collection.

Read on for four things she told us at the presentation, including her thoughts about the brand’s Off White collaboration, to be unveiled next week on the Paris runway.

Her philosophy for spring: “It’s all about elegance. There’s too much noise out there. Everything we have is glamorous and gorgeous. With shoes, it’s so key to respect the lines. If you can get the lines, you can go a long way.”

On teaming with Virgil Abloh and Off White: “He was the DJ for our 20 th anniversary party last September in New York. We started talking and he said, ‘Let’s get together and do something.’ I got thinking. The combination could be a challenge, but it would be a good kind of challenge. We need it. It’s going to be absolutely, stunningly gorgeous.”

On the new Lancer style, an update to the popular Lance sandal: “We turned the famous sandal Lance into Lancer [a pointy-toe pump]. I even chose the name for it myself. People asked why didn’t we do it before. In shoes, there are lots of things to consider. I don’t want to do things at the wrong time. This is a nice new silhouette. It’s fine to be iconic, but I need it to be relatable.”

On her favorite fit model: “I try them all on, and I know how they fit, but I’m also not the standard size 37. In terms of actual fitting, I have a whole list of people. Our lawyer is my best model. In between all of her work, I ask her to try on all of the shoes.”

