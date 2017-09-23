Giuseppe Zanotti Took Us Inside His Glam ’90s Pool Party

View Slideshow Giuseppe Zanotti Spring '18 Courtesy of brand

“In fashion, we need to think about emotion. Girls love positivity and the ’90s was a beautiful era with color,” Giuseppe Zanotti said, about his vision for spring 2018 at Milan Fashion Week.

The designer envisioned his collection being worn at a glamorous pool party — and he shot a provocative video in Greece to take us directly to the scene. Milan delivered bright sunshine and mild temperatures today, so it wasn’t difficult to be transported there. “A pool party is simple. It’s not something crazy. It’s about enjoying life,” Zanotti said. “I want to be cool for daytime.”

But this certainly wasn’t your typical Saturday afternoon at the pool.

Zanotti offered up his new wedge sandal with transparent straps decked out in crystals. Another elegant sandal style with gold accessory detailing — and anklets to match — was one of the designer’s favorites. “You can wear one or two of them, that’s up to you,” he said. For the record, he prefers one.

There was still a bit of the Zanotti rock n’ roll woven throughout the collection. The Kendra, a zipper boot with metal detailing and corset lacing, could also be worn two ways. The zipper allows the style to be worn bootie or over-the-knee style.

Elsewhere, there were playful polka-dot pumps and brightly-colored sandals featuring a new heel treatment with a geometric take on Zanotti’s logo.

“I think we need more lightness,” Zanotti said. We agree.

