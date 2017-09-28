Chloé Brings It With the Boot for Spring ’18 at Paris Fashion Week

View Slideshow Chloé spring 2018. Rex Shutterstock

It’s a new dawn for Chloé under creative director Natacha Ramsay-Levi. But how to put your own edgy imprint on an ultrafeminine label known as a boho go-to without scaring the house’s core customers with their tousled manes? The lady was previously Nicolas Ghesquière’s right hand at Louis Vuitton, after all.

Easy. Stick to the tried-and-trusted DNA with the ready-to-wear and bring on the attitude with the boots. Chloé’s Susanna ankle boot with its rock chic studs and buckles has stood the test of time and remains the brand’s most enduringly popular shoe.

It made perfect sense then, for Ramsay-Levi to use footwear as a vehicle to propel the label forward. Her new lace-up take on that Chloé classic with its buckles, cut-out sides and Western silhouette felt ultranow yet reassuringly vintage at the same time.

Chloé spring 2018 Rex Shutterstock

Following Ramsay-Levi’s appointment this year, CEO Geoffroy de la Bourdonnaye revealed that the brand was set to up its shoe game, taking its manufacturing and design in-house whereas it was previously done under license.

And with all the different permutations of this new it shoe that walked the runway today in Paris, it’s certainly a massive step in the right direction.

Chloé spring 2018. Rex Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to view more styles on the Paris Fashion Week runway.

Want more?

The Saint Laurent Show Took Place Right In Front of The Eiffel Tower

Best Shoe Moments From Day Two of Paris Fashion Week

Top Shoes From Paris Fashion Week Day 1: Architectural-Style Heels and More