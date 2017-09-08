Cap Toe Shoes Were Trending on the NYFW Runway at Calvin Klein Collection and Tom Ford

View Slideshow Tom Ford ready-to-wear spring 2018 and Calvin Klein Collection ready-to-wear spring 2018 . Rex Shutterstock

Tom Ford and Calvin Klein Collection showed shoes with cap toes in their collections at New York Fashion Week. The cap toe is an accent color at the toe of the shoe. This trend elevates its shoe, bringing a sophisticated touch to a once simple look.

Tom Ford displayed the trend on a selection of pumps in hues of pink, blue, yellow, black or orange with white, gray or black caps. There was even a cap toe boot, in a knee-height, rendered in black with a white cap. Each look in Tom Ford’s presentation featured a cap toe shoe.

Calvin Klein Collection showed cap toes on both men’s and women’s styles. In men’s, shoes were shown in red, teal and brown with a black cap, and in women’s, the trend was featured on V-cut shoes, classic pumps and boots in combinations including red with a black cap, gray with a black cap and brown with a blue cap.

The Tom Ford cap toes had circular forms, while Calvin Klein’s take was more like a slightly dipped toe.

