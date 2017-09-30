Alexandre Birman Ran 13 Miles Today Before His Presentation at The Ritz

Alexandre Birman spring '18 Courtesy of brand

Alexandre Birman doesn’t know how to slow down.

After hosting a dinner in Paris on Friday night to celebrate his new digital customization program with Moda Operandi (for the Clarita sandal), the CEO and designer ran 13 miles early this morning. Then, it was time to present his spring ’18 collection at The Ritz — in a space located just off the picturesque hotel garden — on a beautiful afternoon in Paris.

Alexandre Birman spring ’18 Courtesy of brand

“It’s a consolidation of the brand’s DNA, which is about timeless, feminine pieces,” the designer told us about the collection, in between greeting Linda Fargo, and the Net-a-Porter and My Theresa teams. “Our silhouettes don’t vary a lot between seasons, but now we’re adding a lot of different materials.”

Of course, the popular Clarita knot sandal continues to carry the brand — and Birman said he’s proud that it’s inspired many other labels as well.

Alexandre Birman spring ’18 Courtesy of brand

This season, the designer played up the use of vegetable-tanned, natural leather across many styles. “The leather becomes very transparent. You can see the veins,” he noted.

Birman — who was wearing the trendy Common Projects sneakers — also is gaining major attention with the kitten heel, which he first introduced for fall ’17 in a boot. For spring, Birman introduced the heel in a slingback silhouette. “It’s a must.”

Alexandre Birman spring ’18 Courtesy of brand

What’s the shoe of the spring ’18 season? An updated version of the Lolita bow-embellished sandal featuring a rainbow of colors. Birman thinks it’s perfect for Kate Moss.

For more from Alexandre Birman’s spring ’18 collection, click through the gallery.