Top 8 Shoe Moments From Milan Fashion Week Day 4

Ferragamo sandal. Rex Shutterstock

The fourth day of Milan Fashion Week spring 2018 didn’t disappoint.

Below are eight of the best footwear styles FN spied at the shows.

Gold Standard

Paul Andrew is a master mixologist where the Salvatore Ferragamo footwear archive is concerned. For spring 2018 he turned his attention to two house signatures: the flower and the caged heel, combining them to dramatic effect by encasing those gold petals in a gilded cage. He also reimagined the flower as a deco style gilded wedge on-cross over mules and embroidered stretch booties.

New Choos

Jimmy Choo’s ever-popular Lance sandal has had a little work done. Its spring 2018 nip ‘n’ tuck involves a new pointy closed-toe shape and an earthy color palette that ranged from emerald green to burnt orange. (Read our interview with designer Sandra Choi for more details.) And stay tuned for the label’s upcoming collaboration with Off White, set to debut at the latter’s show next week in Paris.

Jimmy Choo Lancer style for spring 2018 Stephanie Hirschmiller

XOXO

The lip motif is a Giannico signature and for spring 2018, designer Nicoló Giannico Beretta iced it up in glittering crystal. Best in show? Embellished kitten heel mules with neat cross-over ankle straps in jewel-colored metallic shades. Buckle up and enjoy a rainbow of a ride.

Giannico spring 2018 heel Stephanie Hirschmiller

New York State of Mind

Bally has a brand-new headquarters in Milan, and the label officially opened its doors today to show off its latest collection. The presentation, inspired by New York street culture of the 1970s and early ’80s (yes, Manhattans were served), featured retro sneakers from the archives and long leather boots. The backdrop? Sparse, apartment-like rooms fit for Big Apple creatives back in the day — and even now.

Bally sneakers for spring 2018 Courtesy of brand

Disco Inferno

There was so much sparkle at Paula Cademartori’s spring presentation it had guests reaching for their sunglasses. Jewel-colored pumps and sandals came embellished with asymmetric crystal swirls that will not only get the party started, they’ll bring it with them.

Paula Cademartori spring 2018 heel Courtesy of brand

It Takes Two

Jil Sander has two new creative directors in the shape of husband-and-wife duo Luke and Lucie Meier, and their spring collection had a suitably split personality that veered in turn from minimalist to maximalist. Footwear was flat, super chic and square of toe.

Jill Sander spring 2018 runway style Rex Shutterstock

The Perfect Storm

Eclectic as ever, Giuseppe Zanotti’s spring ’18 extravaganza combined contemporary scuba fabrications with crystalline crowd-pleasers. The label has also reimagined its logo in the shape of a lightning bolt. Oh, yes, Giuseppe, this is most definitely what we came for.

Giuseppe Zanotti lightning bolt heel. Rex Shutterstock

Picasso Baby

Angela Missoni put a colorful spin on spring, showing her collection beneath a billowing rainbow-hued canopy. Girls in the coed show sported metallic sandals, while the painterly step-down loafers worn by the boys recalled an artist’s palette. Picture perfect.