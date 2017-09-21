How Attico Gave ‘Grey Gardens’ the Most Glamorous Twist

View Slideshow Attico spring '18 collection at MFW. Rex Shutterstock

Attico designers Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio took “Grey Gardens” in a whole new direction at their Milan Fashion Week presentation today.

“Every season we explore a relationship between women, and this time we decided to do it between two different generations,” Tordini told FN. “We thought about these two women isolated in their house playing dress up with the clothes. We looked at every color of the rainbow and used every shape.”

Attico spring ’18 collection. Rex Shutterstock

The result? A playful, happy collection that was amped up with plenty of embellishment from head to toe. Sequins dressed up frocks, from a Sixties’ mini-slip style to a Forties tea-dress. Mesh slippers reminiscent of those Chinatown favorites were presented in an array of vibrant hues and decorated with intricate embroideries of palms, octopuses and seashells.

For Tordini, a metallic ankle-strap sandal with all-over Swarovski crystals was the favorite. “It’s the perfect shoe for a party,” she said. Mules came decked out in sequins and glitter, or in yellow, lime green and pink hues. “Everyone loves our shoes,” said Tordini.

The duo launched footwear for spring ’17, and buyers have lauded Attico as a definite one to watch. The collection was shown in a private apartment in Milan, which like the collection, was decorated to the nines.

Click through the gallery to see some of the looks from the Attico spring ’18 collection.