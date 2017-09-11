Big Designers Are Embracing the See-Through Shoe Trend at NYFW

View Slideshow Alexander Wang, A Détacher NYFW spring 2018. Rex Shutterstock

The models on Alexander Wang’s NYFW runway may have looked barefoot, but that is only because the designer dressed them in see-through yet utterly chic footwear. The kitschy look has gained popularity since the Yeezy PVC shoes provoked attention last year and has blossomed into a full-fledged trend.

Wang got very creative with the trend, showing a collection of shoe styles that ranged in transparency from sandals with plastic uppers to closed-toe pumps with see-through coverings and even to thigh-high boots made entirely with fishnet or mesh detailing.

Alexander Wang ready-to-wear spring 2018 Rex Shutterstock

Alexander Wang ready-to-wear spring 2018. Rex Shutterstock

While the idea of shoes made to show off the feet they are covering might seem far-fetched, Alexander Wang is just one of many NYFW designers embracing the trend.

On the A Détacher runway, models bared their toes in slides with see-through uppers.

A Détacher ready-to-wear spring 2018. Rex Shutterstock

Chromat showed a similar style in a closed-toe shoe.

Chromat ready-to-wear spring 2018. Rex Shutterstock

Prabal Gurung took part in the trend a bit differently, flaunting feet but still hiding them slightly. Styles included translucent shoes that revealed a muted view of the wearer’s foot and a sandal with a see-through strap to complement its two solid straps.

Prabal Gurung ready-to-wear spring 2018. Rex Shutterstock

Want more?

Street & Sexy Meet Up at Alexander Wang’s Spring 2018 Show

Cap Toe Shoes Were Trending on the NYFW Runway at Calvin Klein Collection and Tom Ford

Mansur Gavriel’s NYFW Runway Extended Outside to the Sidewalk