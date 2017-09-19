Sophia Webster’s Spring 2018 Shoes Are Like Out of a Fairytale

View Slideshow Sophia Webster Spring 2018

Oversize leather florals, sleek new heel lines, encrusted brooches, and fairies nestled into wooden clogs were just a few of the striking details of Sophia Webster’s spring 2018 collection, shown at Somerset House’s Portico Rooms during London Fashion Week yesterday. The range of shoes included everything from show-stopping boots to mules to T-strap sandal pumps to kitten heels to jellies for the kids.

The lavish styles called, “Away with the Fairies,” were fantastically embellished and set among whimsical tree branches and fauna. VIP guests at the presentation included Olivia Palermo, Lilah Parsons, A lex Monroe and Alice Naylor-Leyland. This season Webster also worked with British jeweler Alex Monroe on earpieces, cuffs and rings.

Inspired by the Cottingley fairy phenomenon of 1917, Webster said, “I’ve loved working with this more romantic sophisticated tone for SS18 and layering on these fairytale elements. I wanted the collection to be poetic, but also modern and wearable.”

