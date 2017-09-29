You Probably Won’t Wear These Unreal Shoes From Paris Fashion Week

Y/Project's spring '18 styles. Rex Shutterstock

Paris Fashion Week has shown many innovative and dynamic shoe styles. While most of these styles can easily blend into everyday outfits, perfectly completing spring 2018 looks, there are other styles that are somewhat impractical for daily wear, however chic they may be.

In a stunning collection, Y/Project showed new takes on boot styles, all of which were sky-high. One style was a combination of sandals, boots and trousers. Starting at where the sandal met the ankle, a tulle-like fabric wrapped around each leg all the way up to the model’s hip.

Y/Project spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Another similar look was a hybrid of a sandal and boot. Running all the way past the model’s knee, the shoe featured wrap-around straps from the toes to the top, with three-dimensional flowers on the straps.

Y/Project spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Closer to a traditional boot than other styles from Y/Project’s collection, a yellow footwear style featured a pointed toe with crocodile-embossed material running up the model’s legs in a twisted, wrap-around manner.

Y/Project spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Off-White showed less extreme but just as fashionable looks in its spring collection. One not-easily-wearable look featured a wide strip of material over the toe of the shoe that flopped over the side as the model walked.

Off-White spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

A few looks in the collection appeared initially as typical shoe styles, but upon closer examination, it’s clear that the shoes were wrapped in translucent plastic. One such style was a pointed-toe pump with intricate strap details, wrapped in plastic that ran up to the model’s ankle.

Off-White spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Want more?

Naomi Campbell Walked for Virgil Abloh’s Off-White Runway Show in Paris

Top Shoes From Paris Fashion Week Day 1: Architectural-Style Heels and More

Y/Project Wins the Grand Prize at the ANDAM, the Parisian Version of the CFDA Award