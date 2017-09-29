The Best Shoes You Might Have Missed From Paris Fashion Week Day 4

Mulberry spring '18. Rex Shutterstock

Neous’ Modernist Mix

Neous, with its modernist mixed-material heels of wood and Perspex, graphic silhouettes and, for the most part, tricolor palette of black, white and red, felt like a breath of fresh air. Nicholas Kirkwood alumnus Alan Buanne and fashion stylist Vanissa Antonious are the brand’s co-designers, and the duo also recently collaborated with Peter Pilotto for the latter’s spring ’18 show in London.

Rupert Sanderson Keeps It Simple

Frills and feathers were Rupert Sanderson’s spring motifs, the most successful looks executed subtly as leather fringing on boots and mules or as an extension of the buckles on monk straps or sandals. Likewise, the best silhouettes were similarly simple; chiseled toes and microheels.

Christian Louboutin Is All Women

For next year’s International Women’s Day, Christian Louboutin has reimagined his popular “nudes” collection as a series of seven pumps — clear PVC uppers with hand-applied degradé crystals and heels done in seven colors to match a variety of different skin tones. Today’s presentation was staged as a series of mise en scènes taking in fun themes from graffiti to Versailles.

Christian Louboutin spring ’18. Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

English Eccentrics at Mulberry

Creative director Johnny Coca has upped his footwear game this season with frilled pumps and boots featuring whimsical round heels inspired by a Delftwear china tea service and punchy colorways such as fuchsia pink and emerald green. Some were embellished with faces made of gemstones. Look out for an additional see-now-buy-now capsule collection that will be shown at London Fashion Week in February.