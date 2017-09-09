Nicki Minaj Steals Front Row Spotlight With Floor-Length Blond Hair at Varsity-Themed NYFW Show

Nicki Minaj holds court at Monse's spring '18 show at NYFW. Rex Shutterstock

A basketball court was the setting at Monse spring ’18, setting up a perfect screen for a collection that was sure to be athletic inspired. The shot clock read 12 minutes in bright red lights, but 44 minutes past showtime no models were to be seen. Until in struts Nicki Minaj at 5:45 p.m. with floor-grazing blond hair and black thigh-high boots, taking her front row seat. And suddenly, the lights dimmed, everyone cheered and the game (or, runway show) was on.

Sticking close to a varsity theme, Monse’s collection was grounded in a red, white and blue palette for the apparel pieces while shoes were slightly more understated. Black strappy sandals completed many of the fringed looks though the occasional stripe found its way into the mix of the buckled ankle strap stiletto.

And lace-up booties — what sports meets glam collection would really be complete without them? The pointy toe shoes were offered in black with white laces and white with red. A baby blue bootie that added a new dimension of color to the range was not to be forgotten among its laced counterparts.

And while the glam squad can walk it out in pumps and stilettos any day, naturally a flat slip-on completed the range. Its red racer stripes peeking underneath matching track pants.

