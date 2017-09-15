These Are the Top Shoe Trends You Need to Know from New York Fashion Week

Christian Louboutin x Novis mules featured at Novis spring '18. Courtesy image

Another New York Fashion Week came and went, but not before leaving a few trends to pick up on for spring ’18. Some of fashion’s biggest houses hit the runway in New York to unveil their impressive ready-to-wear collections, and while there were truly standout pieces, it was the shoes that stole the spotlight.

And that’s thanks to one noticeable trend: yellow footwear.

Yellow was pretty hard to miss on the runway this past week, with designers repping the bright hues on different silhouettes. Rihanna’s Fenty by Puma collection showed the color in a patent leather mule. Other brands touching on the trend included Carolina Herrera, Derek Lam, Sies Marjan and Naeem Khan.

Another yellow standout came from Novis’ spring ’18 presentation. The label partnered with Christian Louboutin to customize three new shoe styles from Louboutin’s spring ’18 collection, including open-toe mules and a slip-on sandal, detailed in a bright yellow velvet.

The white color story looks to be continuing for spring as labels seemingly couldn’t get enough of the go-to fall trend. Tory Burch, Jason Wu, Tibi, Calvin Klein, and Tracy Reese all showed their own version of the white shoe during their spring presentations.

Victoria Beckham, Coach, Marcel Ostertag decided to go beyond a simple color palette for their spring shoes and sent sparkling, glittery footwear down the runway.

Coach 1941 offered Western-inspired booties. The glittered boots were seen in multiple colorways including gold, silver, pink and a deep purple. Sparkling platforms also hit the catwalk in the shape of a slingback sandal.

Cap toe was another runway trend seen at NYFW. Tom Ford, Oscar de la Renta and Calvin Klein Collection showed shoes with cap toes in their collections that provided an extra touch of sophistication.

Tom Ford displayed the trend on a selection of pumps in hues of pink, blue, yellow, black or orange with white, gray or black caps. There was even a cap toe boot, in a knee-heigh, rendered in black with a white cap.

Oscar de la Renta updated the traditional cap toe feature by adding accent color to the toe of the shoe, which was otherwise completely see through with PVC paneling.

