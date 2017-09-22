Top 10 Shoes of Milan Fashion Week Friday

For spring 2018, Marco Di Vincenzo made colorful strides in the footwear department. As models marched around the vast Piazza Castello show venue, their plexi glass heels glinted in he light of the evening sun.

The Gucci show took place on Wednesday but today we got up close with Alessandro Michele’s footwear at the brand’s Milan HQ. We had totally missed these delicate floral motifs that ran throughout both the shoe interiors even the undersoles. Check out our Instagram for further details.

Gucci. Courtesy of Stephanie Hirschmiller

Venetian slipper label Vibi Venezia has teamed up on a capsule line with bag designer and milliner Matteo Perego di Cremnago. When we’re finally ready to slip into something more comfortable then these stripey furlane slippers will do nicely.

Vibi Venezia x Matteo Perego di Cremnago. Courtesy of Stephanie Hirschmiller

Gianvito Rossi’s spring 2018 collection featured some fetishistic little ankle booties made entirely of latex. This is the man who invented the naked shoe trend after all with his signature PVC detail pumps. There were also exquisite lace sock boots, and a new sandal shape with extended pointed toe.

Gianvito Rossi. Courtesy of Stephanie Hirschmiller

Guests at Roberto Cavalli might have been forgiven for thinking they’d strayed into the wrong show but the label’s new understated look was a keeper. As are those flats.

Samuele Failli’s raffia fringed sandals with their chrome and flocked pearls were a strong follow up to the designer’s fall 2017 debut. Tribal with a contemporary twist, they came in both heeled and foot friendly flat iterations. This is a new line that is definitely going places. Find it at Matches Fashion and Barneys.

Martina Grasselli’s Coliac line mainlines in pearls but this season she’s upping the ante with cystal and jet detailing as well. We love these step-down spring 2018 updates on her signature brogues.

Coliac. Courtesy of Stephanie Hirschmiller

Hot on the heels of those showstopper collaborations with Rihanna, Manolo Blahnik has created a capsule collection with Spanish espadrille label Castaner. “Flats for the beach and heels for the evening,” said Mr B. Emerald green satin pumps with a rope woven heel? Sold.

Platform sandals at Vionnet came with multi-strap anklets in all the colors of the rainbow as did the label’s new buckled sneakers — perfect for dressing down those glamorous frocks.

Sergio Rossi once again celebrated its rich heritage by dipping into the archives for its SR1 presentation. The exaggerated pointy-toe flat, referencing the namesake’s 1997 creation, made a return. Indeed, the ’90s were back in full force. The brand also unveiled Mary Jane styles in citron, raspberry and blue lagoon.