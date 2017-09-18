Best Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring ’18

View Slideshow One attendee opted to clasp her ankle straps from her Christian Louboutin heels around her track pants. Rex Shutterstock

New York Fashion Week has melded into London Fashion Week where style starlets galore are still taking over the streets. London has shown glimmers of swanky new footwear trends popping up — like the idea of wrapping pant bottoms around shoes, or vice versa, wrapping the shoes around the pant legs (as seen above). And across the water, the white and red boot trends are still as red hot as they are stateside.

White boots, like this pair by Neous as seen on Pandora Sykes, continue to be a hot shoe trend. Rex Shutterstock

All black attired also proved timeless for London Fashion Week this season. Alexa Chung sported a dark toned look featuring a black button-up shirt and booties, similar to singer Fleur East who chose a chic all black ensemble. The English songwriter wore a Teatum Jones maxi dress featuring voluminous sleeves paired with Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

Flour East looks chic in a Teatum Jones dress with Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. Rex Shutterstock

And the trend that has latched onto the fashion world and is holding fast — pink shoes — is also seemingly going nowhere. A few attendees rocked the color in sock boot styles. Balenciaga’s knife boot, for example, made its way onto an attendee who sported the shoes with denim and a bell-sleeved white tee.

An attendee wore a white top with denim which she paired with pink Balenciaga boots and rose-tinted sunglasses. Rex Shutterstock

