Slippers Made for Party Feet & More From London Fashion Week

Party Feet
“This collection was all about ebony,” said footwear designer Alvaro Gonzalez, pointing to the darker, ebony-hued leather soles he used to update his popular leather sandals. The darker shades were matched with bold, new materials. There was cobalt blue fringed foil resembling candy wrappers, multicolored feathers and crystals; the mash-up of minimalist silhouettes and attention-grabbing adornments creating an interesting contrast. A pair of classic leather slides embellished with crystals in the shapes of flowers was among the standouts, which Gonzalez hopes to add to his classic collection.
Elegance on the Go
Le Monde Beryl, the London-based label by Lily Atherton Hanbury and Katya Shyfrin, made a name for itself for its elegant jewel-toned flats inspired by Venetian slippers. As the brand celebrates its first birthday, the designers are sticking to their classic shapes and their commitment to providing women on-the-go with chic footwear options. They introduced newness in the form of an array of new colors and textures, such as a trendy red leather, denim and girly candy-colored pink or lilac satin. The brand also launched two new styles, created in collaboration with the ethical brand Mola Sasa, featuring geometric patterns which were hand-embroidered by artisans in Colombia.
Rejina’s Sculptures
Rex Shutterstock
Rejina Pyo continued working with fellow Korean label Yuul Yie to create the footwear for her first runway show, held during the last day of London Fashion Week. Taking a cue from the modernist aesthetic both brands have made a name for, the shoes came in a monochromatic palette and minimalist shapes such as pointed-toe leather mules, strappy sandals and slides. The main focus was on the heels: there were sculptural cylindrical-shaped heels and a tarnished gold thin heel bound to keep up the buzz the Korean shoe label has been creating on social media.