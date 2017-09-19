Slippers Made for Party Feet & More From London Fashion Week

Party Feet

“This collection was all about ebony,” said footwear designer Alvaro Gonzalez , pointing to the darker, ebony-hued

leather soles he used to update his popular leather sandals. The darker shades were matched with bold,

new materials. There was cobalt blue fringed foil resembling candy wrappers, multicolored feathers and crystals; the mash-up of minimalist silhouettes and attention-grabbing adornments creating an interesting contrast. A pair of classic leather slides embellished with crystals in the shapes of flowers was among the standouts, which Gonzalez hopes to add to his classic collection.