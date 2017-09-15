How to Watch Versus Versace London Fashion Week Show Right From Your Phone

Versus Versace fall 2017 at London Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

Versus Versace is showing its spring 2018 collection at London Fashion Week this Sunday, and even those of us who didn’t manage to snag an invitation can watch. The brand will livestream the show on Versace.com, allowing anyone to watch from the comfort of a smartphone. The show starts at 2 p.m. in London, which is 9 a.m. EST.

It’s no surprise that the esteemed Italian fashion label is making this move to be more accessible to its audience. This summer, Versus Versace teamed with Zayn Malik in a collaborative capsule collection. The collection’s contemporary aesthetic reaches both the typical Versus Versace shopper but also speaks to Malik’s fanbase, as the pieces mimic the essence of his own personal style.

Zayn x Versus Versace offers both womenswear and menswear. Malik worked very closely with Donatella Versace in creating the array of jackets, trousers, activewear, T-shirts and accessories. Lace detailing and “ZVX” graphic prints add to the edgy streetwear aesthetic, while sustainable materials such as eco-leather give the collection a relatable appeal.

Versus Versace Zayn x Versus eco-leather biker, $1,550; Versace.com

Versus Versace ZXV long sleeve crop top, $250; Versace.com

Tune in to stream Versus Versace’s spring 2018 collection to see how it compares with the Zayn collab.

Want more?

A Closer Look at Zayn Malik’s Men’s Collection for Giuseppe Zanotti

Versus Versace Spring 2016: London Fashion Week

Zayn Malik Spotted in Rocker Look After Missing the Met Gala