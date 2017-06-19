Convict-Turned-Model Jeremy Meeks Walks Milan Fashion Week

Jeremy Meeks at the 2018 Plein Sport Show. REX/Shutterstock

In what has become a common occurrence on the Philipp Plein runway, “hot felon” Jeremy Meeks walked in the designer’s shows yet again. This marks Meeks’ third fashion week appearance, all of which have landed the convict-turned-model on the Plein runway. For his latest go-round, the notorious Meeks ventured to Milan where he closed Philipp Plein’s Spring 2018 show and opened the designer’s 2018 Plein Sport Collection.

Philipp Plein and Jeremy Meeks REX/Shutterstock

On June 17, Philipp Plein presented a “Grease” inspired collection with models wearing looks reminiscent of Danny and Sandy in the classic ’50s-esque film. Meeks’ look consisted of a black T-shirt with a tiger embroidery and distressed blue jeans featuring turned up cuffs just like the infamous T-Birds crew in the movie.

“Hot felon” Jeremy Meeks walks his third fashion week. REX/Shutterstock

The model’s outfit was completed with low-top black sneakers, a leather jacket and even a cigarette tucked behind his ear for effect. Naturally, Meeks’ various body tattoos seamlessly created bad boy vibes.

Meeks channeling Grease bad boy vibes on the runway. REX/Shutterstock

A day later, Meeks traded in the black embroidered tee for a shirtless look at the Plein Sport show. The balance of his outfit featured black sweat pants with red trim and matching black and red trainers that read “#RUN” and “FAST” across the right and left feet, respectively. His undergarments also peaked through with a “Plein Sport” labeled waistband finishing off the sporty style.

A shirtless Jeremy Meeks walks at the Plein Sport 2018 show. REX/Shutterstock

The 2018 Plein Sport show is the “hot felon”‘s second shirtless runway walk. At Philipp Plein’s Resort 2018 show in Cannes, the model rocked a Canadian Tuxedo and was styled without a shirt under his denim jacket. This was a stark contrast to Meeks’ runway debut at Philipp Plein’s Fall/Winter 2017 New York Fashion Week show; Here, the model was dressed in an all-black ensemble topped with a heavy puffer jacket complete with a fur hood.

