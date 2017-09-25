Why This Gender-Neutral Model Is the Breakout Star of Milan Fashion Week

Oslo Grace, Gucci
Gender-neutral model Oslo Grace opens the Gucci spring 2018 runway show.
Gender nonconforming model Oslo Grace opened for Gucci — one of the most anticipated shows of the spring 2018 season — at Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday.

The model came down the runway clad in a logo sweatshirt and skirt, paired with calf-length socks and flats with bow detailing.

In their personal life, the model opts for androgynous pieces, sporting baseball caps, suits and jean jackets.

As far as footwear goes, Grace chooses sneakers and brogues that might be seen in both men’s and women’s departments.

Grace — who began modeling just seven months ago — is in the midst of a busy first runway season. After landing the opening spot in Gucci’s show, the model took to Instagram to share their excitement about the future of their modeling career, writing: “I am grateful, stunned and excited for what’s to come.

