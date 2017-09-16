Clarks Originals’ Trigenic Evo Is Coming in New Colorways for Spring 2018

View Slideshow Clarks Originals Trigenic Evo for men. Courtesy of brand

Clarks Originals‘ ergonomic athleisure sneaker the Trigenic Evo is coming in later shades for spring 2018, a pastel pink and gray. The new iteration of the top-selling style was on display at the event space One Adelphi for London Fashion Week to celebrate the brand’s new multimedia campaign, “Mother, We Feel Your Influence,” which features women who have made a big impact culturally.

“It’s the evolution of the Trigenic Flex,” said Laura Vulto, communications and public relations manager Laura Vulto about the shoe. “These are basically built the same, but it’s a different colorway . . . and it also has different material. It has this stretchy part on the upper sole.”

Clarks Originals Trigenic Evo three-part outsole. Courtesy of brand

The shoe’s elastic mirrors foot tendons for enhanced comfort. The lightweight, three-part outersole is also made to flex with the foot. The new version of the shoe also features more leather and suede for a sleek walking shoe. The brand is also coming out with more comfortable dress shoe options, including mules and ballerina flats.

“We really feel that everything that is created today stems back to something that was done in the past,” said Vulto. “The campaign is really about these pioneers who paved the way for the creativity of today.” Bananarama’s Siobhan Fahey, Faithless’ Sister Bliss, British ballerina Dame Gillian Lynne, Skunk Ananasie’s lead vocalist Skin, Stylist Sharon Lamden and Caron Wheeler of Soul II Soul were all featured in the short film “Mother, We Feel Your Influence.”

See Clarks Originals’ Spring 2018 campaign images here.

